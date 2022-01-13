Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood who has worked in a variety of genres in the last few years. He rose to fame through Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 and was last seen in the biopic film 83. The action movie Simmba is one of his highest-grossing Bollywood films and looks like fans will soon get to see the second instalment of the movie.

For the unversed, Simmba is a 2018 film that was a smashing hit at the box office. The movie was directed by Rohit Shetty and featured Ranveer and Sara Ali Khan in key roles. The plot of the film revolves around a young police officer who is initially corrupt but decides to fight the bad guys after a major eye-opening incident.

Since the first part of the film was such a success, fans have always wondered if it will have a sequel in the future. The character had made an appearance in Sooryavanshi and according to the latest report by Bollywood Life, Ranveer Singh will return as Simmba soon.

In an interaction with the publication, Ranveer Singh, who is currently working on Cirkus with the same director, opened up on the sequel plans and said, “God willing it’ll definitely happen. It was always intended to become a franchise and I think whenever Rohit sir wants to make Simmba 2, I’ll be game because Simmba is my favourite character to play. He’s so mischievous, so bratty, he has these wisecracks and one-liners and plays to the gallery and is so flamboyant and so endearing and so tough at the same time…I love being Simmba.”

He believes Simmba is the entertaining masala movie that people love to come back to. “It’s that mass genre, you know, it’s like after having sushi around the world, you need to have dal chaawal at home – it’s like dal roti tadke ke saath. I will be ecstatic for Simmba 2, like I said, ‘It was always intended to be a franchise,’ we can all hope that it happens sooner rather than later.”, the actor added.

