Actor Jatin Sarna rose to fame for his role as Deepak “Bunty” Shinde in Netflix’s Sacred Games. His recent performance in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 was also widely appreciated. But did you know he rejected Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 & Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey? Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Before his breakthrough performance came in the form of Sacred Games, Jatin acted in the television series Zindagi Dot Com, Faujji…The Iron Man and Kyunki Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. He has also acted in more than 25 theatre plays.

Advertisement

Now during a conversation with Hindustan Times, Jatin Sarna recalls how he was heartbroken when he lost a role in Akshay Kumar’s Airlift. “I’m a huge Akshay Kumar fan. When I was cast for the role, I was very excited and my family was like this is it! But one day I realised that baat bigad gayi hai. I kept calling them, but there was no response. I went to meet the director Raja Menon, and I found out that they have already started shooting. They dropped me and went with a known face.”

Jatin was replaced by actor Purab Kohli. However, after watching the movie, his disappointment turned into relief. “I felt better that it didn’t happen, it was not an exciting role anyway.” Life has come full circle for him now. The Sacred Games star now turned down a role in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming comedy Bachchan Pandey.

“I was offered Bachchan Pandey, but I didn’t like the character and it didn’t excite me. I left it,” Jatin Sarna added. Not just that he also rejected a role in Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Tiger 3 and 12 other films. “I have rejected 12 films. I was offered Tiger 3, Ahmed Khan’s directorial with Aditya Roy Kapoor. I don’t like dost, chacha, bhateja roles anymore. Now just sharing screen space with big actors is not important for me. I want to work with all the stars, but it has to be something substantial.”

Must Read: Akshay Kumar To Charge The Amount Equivalent To A Blockbuster Movie’s Lifetime Collection For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube