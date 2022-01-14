Since Govinda stepped his foot in the Bollywood industry the superstar has entertained his fans with his unique dance moves and acting style. Although the star has been away from the big screen for a while, to connect with his fans the actor last year launched his YouTube channel called, ‘Govinda Royalles’ where he shared 3 music videos and the latest titled, Hello was released a few days ago for which the Partner actor was brutally trolled. Reacting to the criticism, find out what his nephew, Krushna Abhishek has to say.

The two has been at the loggerheads for a while now due to their past differences. Although both the actors try to keep their mouths shut but their wives, Kashmera Shah and Sunita Ahuja are always seen taking digs at each other.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek reacts to Govinda getting trolled for his latest music video, Hello, he said, “For me, he will always be Hero No.1”

Govinda has been in the industry for so long and has given the most number of hits in his amazing career. Trolling such a megastar doesn’t seem too fair for his talent. And with such a positive reaction from Krushna Abhishek, it shows how much respect and love the comedian has for his Chichi mama.

Making the announcement about the release of the third music video, Hello, the actor wrote, “Hi guys, My third song “HELLO” is out on my YouTube channel “Govinda Royalles”. Link in bio. I hope you all will love it!”

Before releasing the latest track, Govinda has already shared two songs titled, Tip Tip Paani Barsa and Chasma Chadha Ke. Just like the previous two music videos, the third song is also directed by the actor himself and it features Nisha Sharma as the leading lady.

