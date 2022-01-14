Megastar Shah Rukh Khan is the king of Bollywood and the king of his fans’ hearts. Often in his films, he is seen jumping across buildings, dodging bullets and fire to rescue the ‘damsel in distress’. Not many know that he is a hero in real life too!

Advertisement

Back in 2019, the megastar made headlines when he saved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s manager Archana Sadanand during the Diwali party. Her lehenga caught on fire after coming in contact with a diya but thanks to SRK who put out the fire at the right time with his presence of mind and averted a huge disaster.

Advertisement

A similar incident also occurred on the sets of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 1998 film Dil Se… which was helmed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Her co-star Mita Vashisht once narrated the incident during a conversation with Navbharat Times. The video went viral as well.

During the chat, Mita recalling the incident revealed how SRK saved her at the right time otherwise she would have been dead. She said, “Main AK-47 latkaye hui this jab hum Shah Rukh ko blindfold kar ke le jaa rahe hain ek bridge pe. Toh shoot ke dauran hamare jo joote they woh plastic ke they aur baraf giri hui thi toh slippery tha. Toh mujhe yaad hai Shah Rukh mere aage tha aur hum log batiya rahe they. Toh Mani ji (Mani Ratnam) ne mujhe bola peeche hone ko. Toh main peeche hoti gayi yeh nahin dekha ki peeche ek dum 100 ft ka drop hai matlab wahaan pahaadi khatam ho jaati hai.”

She further said, “Toh woh AK-47 bahut bhaari thi. Toh main jaise hi peeche hui achanak mujhe aasmaan dikhayi diya aur main ludhak gayi aur tab mujhe haath yahaan aaya jo yun pakda maane instant reaction. Toh aise girte hue main waapas aayi aur woh haath Shah Rukh ka tha. Nahin toh main pata nahin kahaan pahunch jaate sar ke bal, haddiyaan toot jaati, mar jaati.”

Take a look at the video below:

Mita Vashisht Talking about a fight sequence in Dil Se, that how #ShahRukhKhan saved her life. Man has saved many lives, be it in Reel life or Real Life 💕 @iamSRK. pic.twitter.com/zA6P8logUL — SRK's Diary (@SRKsDiary) January 11, 2022

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s film Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan, reportedly, also to make a cameo appearance as Tiger. He will also be seen in Atlee’s film Lion and Rajkummar Hirani’s untitled film.

Must Read: Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2: Salman Khan’s Announcement Leaves Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad Stunned; Says, “Didn’t Get A Yes Or No From Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube