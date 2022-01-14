Salman Khan is known for his spontaneous responses and making big statements in the most unusual way. We witnessed one such incident recently the actor announced Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. He even went out to reveal the film’s title. All these things have taken writer KV Vijayendra Prasad by surprise.

For the unversed, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) was written by veteran writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, and the sequel too is being written by him. However, he didn’t have any idea that Salman would be announcing the sequel on the promotional stage of SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

While talking to Mid-Day, Prasad even shared that he had approached Salman Khan with Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’s story back in 2018. But back then, Salman didn’t respond. He said, “At the time, I didn’t get a yes or no from him. I didn’t know whether he had liked the story as he did not say anything, nor did he respond later.”

KV Vijayendra Prasad even revealed that Salman never ever spoke about the title ‘Pawan Putra Bhaijaan’, which was announced by him on RRR’s stage.

Well, that’s how the system of Salman Khan works; expect the unexpected!

Meanwhile, talking to the same portal, Kabir Khan too shared of being surprised by Salman’s announcement of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. He said, “Salman doesn’t follow (protocols) of formal announcements. He talks from his heart.” “Pawan Putra Bhaijaan is what Salman is calling it. It is definitely being written, He mentioned that it is happening because he is excited. I have not read the script, but Vijendra sir will (always) write something exciting,” the 83 director added further.

