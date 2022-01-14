Sidharth Malhotra has carved his own space, at his own pace. Staying away from the race of 100, 200, and 300 crore clubs, the actor has been very choosy with his script choices, right from the beginning. Yes, he does have one 100 crore grosser with Ek Villain, but that hasn’t kept him attached to that particular genre.

The actor was last seen in Shershaah. Along with him, Kiara Advani played a key role in the film. The biographical war film was low on pre-release buzz, however, upon its release on OTT, it fetched rave reviews and Sid was applauded for his performance. The film also went on to become one of the most watch films of the year.

Now, as per the report in Bollywood Life, Sidharth Malhotra is in high demand in the OTT market after Shershaah’s tremendous success. The film has surely increased Sid’s credibility and its clear effect is seen on his upcoming films. It’s learned that Sid‘s Mission Majnu, Thank God, and Yodha have been offered big money by OTT giants for their direct digital release.

One could say, Shershaah has turned the game for Sidharth Malhotra!

Meanwhile, not just the film, Shershaah’s songs too made records in the digital world. It became the most-streamed album by touching one billion streams. Speaking about the same, producer Karan Johar said it makes him immensely happy that the songs from Sidharth Malhotra starrer have touched one billion audio streams.

The album of the biographical war film released by Sony Music topped the charts for not one but two reasons. It became the biggest album of 2021 and the fastest one to reach one billion audio streams worldwide.

