Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s first-ever collaboration, Sooryavanshi, revamped the dead cinema business. It was the first major release from Bollywood to hit theatres during the pandemic. Now, despite being available on OTT, the film is witnessing its re-release in Gujarat.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! Akshay‘s cop drama is re-releasing today on around 30 non-national multiplex screens in Gujarat. On the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, the exhibitors in the state feel that the film will successfully attract the crowd, thus giving a push to theatres amid the Covid surge.

Advertisement

It is to be noted that Sooryavanshi enjoyed a glorious run in Gujarat as the film earned around 42 crores here, as per Pinkvilla. Let’s see if the film manages to recreate the magic yet again!

Speaking about the box office collection, Sooryavanshi earned 195.04 crores at the Indian box office, thus missing the 200 crore mark by an inch.

Meanwhile, the film brought back Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s pair after many years. The duo has amazing on-screen chemistry, and off the screen too, both the actors have lots of fun. The same was witnessed during their promotional appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Akshay had shared that during a shot, Katrina Kaif had slapped him across the face. Kapil asked Katrina if there was ever a time when they had to do a retake in a shot: “While shooting with Akshay pajji in ‘Sooryavanshi’ you romanced and slapped him as well. Which scene had more retakes?”

Katrina replied to this, saying: “There was no retake in the slapping scene, it was shot at one go.” Akshay continued: “It happened in reality. Because the gaps can be seen in a shot, she slapped me in reality.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: When Manushi Chhillar Trolled Shashi Tharoor For His ‘Chillar’ Comment On Her: “A Girl Who Has Just Won The World…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube