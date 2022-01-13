Bipasha Basu is one of the most admired and hardworking actresses in the Bollywood industry. The actress has entertained her fans with her outstanding and successful movies over time. But did you know the actress had a time when she and her ex-beau Dino Morea ended up going through a rough patch in their life due to no stable income?!

For the unversed, the Alone actress used to date Bollywood actor Dino. Both the actor was in a relationship from the year 1996 to the year 2002.

Coming back to the topic, during one of her earlier interviews with Pinkvilla, Bipasha Basu had opened up about how difficult it was for her to make her ends meet while getting her acting career on high gear. The actress also revealed that during that time was dating, actor Dino Morea.

In the interview, Bipasha Basu said, “Initially, life was very tough, especially, but I could never tell my parents how bad it was. For days I didn’t have any money and would subsist on just bananas. Dino Morea and I would share Rs 10 thali where I would eat the rice and him, the chapatis. As a group, we would go to a restaurant, order one ice cream for everyone and sit there for hours.”

Well, Bipasha and Dino had made it official that they were going out with each other when their first film Raaz came out on the big screen. At the time speculations were also going around that the two were dating even before Raaz’s shooting. Sadly the two called it a quits in 2002.

Now jumping a few years ahead, Bipasha Basu went on to marry Karan Singh Grover in 2016. Talking about her career, the actress was seen in the horror movie Alone which was a Bhushan Patel directorial. The movie also starred Karan Singh Grover and Zakir Hussain in the lead roles. Whereas Dino Morea was last seen in Disney+Hotstar’s The Empire.

