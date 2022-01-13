Actress Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Prithviraj opposite superstar Akshay Kumar. The actress once made headlines when Congress MP Shashi Tharoor used her name ‘Chhillar’ to mock the BJP government. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

The actress, who hails from Haryana, made India proud by winning the Miss World crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won it for India. Even though has been crowned as beauty but she is more than just a pretty face. She reaffirmed that with a graceful, smart, and witty response to the leader.

Advertisement

Back in 2017, MP Shashi Tharoor mocked the BJP government’s demonetisation drive using a pun on Manushi’s second name – ‘Chhillar’. The senior politician wrote, “What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!”

Take a look at the tweet below:

What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017

The senior Congress leader received a barrage of criticism for the tweet saying it was unnecessary, pathetic and cheap. Netizens were quite disappointed with the tweet. However, hours later he apologized for his tweet on (Manushi Chhillar) and asked people to chill.

Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i've separately praised. Please: Chill! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 19, 2017

Soon after Manushi Chillar responded to Shashi Tharoor’s pun with more pun. She wrote, “A girl who has just won the World isn’t going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark. ‘Chillar’ talk is just small change – let’s not forget the ‘chill’ within Chhillar.”

Exactly @vineetjaintimes agree with you on this. A girl who has just won the World isn’t going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark. ‘Chillar’ talk is just small change – let’s not forget the ‘chill’ within Chhillar 🙂 @ShashiTharoor https://t.co/L5gqMf8hfi — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) November 20, 2017

Manushi’s tweet came in response to Times Group MD Vineet Jain who said that people need to be more tolerant towards light-hearted humour.

I saw @ShashiTharoor tweet regarding @ManushiChhillar . I wasn’t offended even though she is a times girl. We need to learn to be more TOLERANT towards light hearted HUMOUR. #MissWorld2017 #MissIndia — Vineet Jain (@vineetjaintimes) November 20, 2017

For more such amazing throwback stories, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Tahir Raj Bhasin Recollects His Early Days In The Industry: “I Wanted To Have Cool Romantic Projects In My Filmography”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube