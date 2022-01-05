Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has been making headlines for the past few months. Fans have been waiting for the film for a long time now as the shoot of both the film delayed multiple times due to some or other reason and COVID-19 pandemic being one of them.

SRK’s film went on floors in November 2020 and the majority of the scenes were shot at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The team is planning to use modern-day technology to merge the footage at real locations. It has been 18 months since the film went on floors and reports claim that around 25 days of shoot is still pending.

The delay in Pathan’s shoot seemingly affected Salman Khan’s film Tiger 3. Bollywood Hungama report quoted a source as saying, “Pathan has been a taxing film for everyone as, despite all the planning, the shoot kept getting delayed for some reason or the other – ranging from Covid scare to issues in personal life to the injuries.”

Now the report claims that Shah Rukh Khan starrer is looking to wrap it up by March 2022. “If Pathan is wrapped up by March, Yash Raj Films will take around four to five months to complete the post-production process and release the film only by the end of 2022. And this in turn is resulting in the delay of Salman’s Tiger 3 release too co-starring Katrina Kaif. The Maneesh Sharma directorial can’t release until the arrival of Pathan, as the two stories are interlinked,” the source said to the publication.

The report further quoted the source as saying, “So while Tiger 3 shoot started in March 2021, it was planned as a film that will arrive 3 months after Pathan. The shoot of Tiger 3 was more or less uninterrupted with minor delays caused by 2nd wave. The film will now be wrapped up by January 2022 and since it’s shot at real locations too, not much needs to be done on the VFX front. The makers can have the final edit of Tiger out by Summer 2022, but the catch lies in Pathan.”

Yash Raj Film’s head honcho Aditya Chopra is planning to release Pathan in October this year and Salman Khan’s film on Christmas. However, the Omicron scare and subsequent lockdown due to rising cases by the day may further affect the release. This could mean that both films will be pushed to 2023.

