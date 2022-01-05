Hrithik Roshan is one of the most followed celebrities of the country not just for his dashing looks but also for his thoughtful script selections. He does not shy away from calling people out whenever necessary and fans got to see an example of this when he slammed a few news publications for sharing false information about him. He rubbished rumours about him flirting with Disha Patani and openly slammed the news articles that mentioned him as the reason for Disha’s exit from the film War.

For the unversed, several reports in 2018 suggested that Disha Patani was a part of Yash Raj Films’ action-drama movie, War. The movie was a massive hit at the box office and also featured Disha’s alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff in an important role. It was directed by Siddharth Anand and its sequel has also been confirmed by YRF.

In the year 2018, numerous reports suggested Disha Patani left the YRF project because Hrithik Roshan was being flirty on the sets. Even though there was no evidence to support the statement, some of the netizens had even ended up calling out Hrithik through social media handles.

Hrithik was quick to spot these news reports and give a befitting reply to the people who published them. He posted a picture of the article in question and sassily asked the writers to get some gym time in order to cleanse the mind.

“मेरे प्यारे मित्र ‘पत्रिका जी”, कसरत करते हो? थोड़ा gym जाओ। mind से सारा कचरा निकल जाएगा! ख़ासकर बीस donkey किक्स, बीस monkey रोल & 2 dog jumps आप के लिए सही रहेगा। ज़रूर कीजिएगा। गुड luck. गुड day. And लव you टू :) (My dear friend ‘Matrik ji’, do you exercise? Go get some gym time. All the garbage will be removed from the mind! Especially twenty donkey kicks, twenty monkey rolls & 2 dog jumps will be right for you. Sure do it. Good luck. Good day And love you too :))”, he wrote. Have a look.

मेरे प्यारे मित्र ‘पत्रिका जी”, कसरत करते हो? थोड़ा gym जाओ। mind से सारा कचरा निकल जाएगा! ख़ासकर बीस donkey किक्स, बीस monkey रोल & 2 dog jumps आप के लिए सही रहेगा। ज़रूर कीजिएगा। गुड luck. गुड day. And लव you टू :) pic.twitter.com/ikuNWmie21 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 28, 2018

Disha Patani also made it a point to rubbish these rumours and clarified that she was never offered the role in the first place. According to The Quint, she issued an official statement and said that Hrithik was one of the most ‘dignified and joyful people’ she had ever met and also called the rumours ‘childish and irresponsible’.

