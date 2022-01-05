Bollywood actor Salman Khan has always enjoyed a huge fan following across the country, not just for his action-packed films but also for the way he carries himself. He appears with a muscular body in most of his films, especially the ones in which he plays the cop or the bad guy. In a recent viral video, the actor appears to have gained some weight and looks like a few of his followers are not happy with the change.

For the unversed, Salman has lately been busy hosting the popular television reality show, Bigg Boss 15. He interacts with several Bollywood celebrities and housemates on the show and sometimes, even loses his cool when the contestants behave badly in the house. He is simultaneously working on his upcoming action film Tiger 3 which is currently in the production stage. It also stars actor Katrina Kaif in a key role.

In a recent viral video, Salman Khan can be seen rehearsing for the Dabangg tour which happened a few weeks back. He was seen dancing on the popular Hindi song, Pandey Jee Seeti while donning an all-black attire. He opted for a simple pair of black ripped denim with a well-fitting black T-shirt. He also added a matching jacket to the look along with a set of shiny formal shoes.

In the comments section, several viewers have spoken about Salman Khan’s belly in the short clip. Some people liked his laid back attitude while others brutally trolled him for gaining some weight.

An internet user said, “Bhai ke packs toh family packs ban gaye hai.”

“Agar ise dance kahte hain thn I’m Michael Jackson😂😂😂”, another comment read

Another troll wrote, “Pet toh dekho bhai ki….movie mey toh vfx dal dal ke kama lete hey par real mey nahi hoga babua😂”

“Are bhai jaan aap itne peto kaise ho gaye”, another one said.

