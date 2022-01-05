Often photos and videos of ordinary people go viral on social media all because of their uncanny resemblance with popular Bollywood stars. They become internet sensations and their lives change in ways more than one. Something similar happened to a lookalike of Amitabh Bachchan.

As per reports Kanubhai Thakkar, a lookalike of Big B, passed away earlier this week. This lead to confusion about another lookalike Shashikant Pedwal who is also a senior actor. Pictures and videos of Shashikant went viral on social media.

During a conversation with ETimes, President of All India Lookalike association Arif Khan said, “Kannubhai Thakkar was old and not well. He would often visit Amitabh Bachchan’s home on his Sunday meeting days. Unfortunately, videos of Shashikant Pedwal, who has been doing a lot of work in the lockdown, are being used while reporting about Kannubhai Thakkar’s demise.”

Shashikant recently also appeared on Big B hosted game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 for his good work during the pandemic. After his pictures were used to report Kannubhai Thakkar’s demise, Shashikant had to put out a video to clarify that his pictures have been used in place of Kanubhai.

Shashikant Pedwal in the video stated, “I would like to tell people that I am alive and it was Kanubhai who has passed away and the confusion happened after my videos and photographs were used in the reports.”

Sharing the video, he captioned it, “Mai jinda hu 🙏🌷🎄”. Take a look at the video below:

