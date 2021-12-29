Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan has been making headlines for a long time. It is one of the much-awaited films from the superstar. Now a picture from the sets of the Siddharth Anand’s directorial is going viral on the internet. Scroll down to know more.

Siddharth Anand’s directorial marks the comeback of the superstar after his 2018 Anand L Rai directorial ‘Zero’ with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film will also see a cameo appearance of Salman Khan.

Now Shah Rukh Khan’s new picture with a model went viral on the internet. Instagram model-actor Diganta Hazarika took to social media and shared a picture of him alongside the superstar. He wrote, “Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you HUMBLE…. SRK @iamsrk The most successful actor of India Cinema yet the most humble human being.” However, hours after sharing the picture, the model deleted the post from the photo sharing site.

In the picture, King Khan can be seen posing in a black T-shirt and sunglasses with his hair tied back. Take a look at the picture below:

In the now-deleted post of Diganta Hazarika, many excited fans took to the comment section and said, “Boss Is Back.” While one fan wrote, “We Love You, Shah Rukh Khan,” while another fan wrote, “Pathan kab aa rha h sir.” A Third user commented, “Is this pic from Pathan Set?”

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand’s directorial Pathan will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in important roles. Previously, SRK and Deepika jetted off to Mallorca to shoot for a song for the film. It is said the makers are aiming to make the film a visual spectacle that no one has seen before.

While details about the movie are still under wraps and are expected to hit the screens in the latter half of next year.

