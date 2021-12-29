Vikram Vedha Hindi remake has been one of the most anticipated films, as the action thriller is set to unite Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan after the 2002 film Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. While Saif will be stepping into the shoes of R Madhavan’s character, Hrithik on the other hand will be playing Vijay Sethupati’s character. In a recent interview, the 3 idiots star shared his views on the Omkara actor playing his character and how confident he is.

Advertisement

Gayatri and Pushkar are set to direct the upcoming Hindi remake, who also helmed the original Tamil movie.

Advertisement

As the shooting of Vikram Vedha remake with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan is underway, R Madhavan praises the Hum Tum star and thinks he’ll do a marvellous job, he told Mid Day, “I am in touch with [Saif]. He is only cautious. He is a phenomenal actor, and always does a brilliant job.”

Madhavan further feels that Saif Ali Khan has the potential to steal his thunder in Vikram Vedha remake, “When Saif puts his heart and soul into a role, and he becomes a different monster. I am just keeping my finger crossed and hoping that my identity as Vikram from the Tamil film is maintained.”

Earlier talking about working with the two Bollywood superstars in the film, filmmaker duo Pushkar & Gayatri said, “We are delighted to be working with Hrithik Roshan and Saif, two great actors. With a superb team around us, we hope to deliver a film that will be intense and exciting.”

Recently, Hrithik wrapped the first-ever action sequence for the Vikram Vedha remake, the news was shared by a few stuntmen from the film’s set shared pictures of the sequence wrap. The stuntman wrote, “Wrapped up the first action sequence of Vikram Vedha. A big ‘Thank you’ to @parvez.shaikhh sir for this opportunity. Wouldn’t have been possible without you ?? @hrithikroshan.”

Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, the Vikram Vedha remake also features Radhika Apte in a pivotal role. Pushkar & Gayatri directorial will be released on September 30, 2022, the same month, on September 9, Hrithik’s Fighter will also be arriving on the big screen.

Must Read: Delhi Announces Theatres’ Shut Down Due To Rise In Covid Cases

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube