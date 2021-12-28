Karan Johar’s Kal Ho Na Ho is one of the films that have aged like fine wine and over all these years the film has carved its place in everyone’s heart. Every actor and filmmaker has some interesting or funny story from their shooting days similarly, while appearing on Koffee with Karan, Saif Ali Khan once revealed how he felt humiliated by the producer when he asked him to act like Shah Rukh Khan.

Apart from the two actors, the Nikhil Advani directorial also featured, Preity Zinta, Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, Delnaaz Irani and many more. The film even went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year.

Coming back to the topic, when Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan appeared on Koffee with Karan in 2019, the Omkara star revealed how the filmmaker made him insecure on the sets of Kal Ho Na Ho. Unfortunately, it was also Saif’s birthday when the incident happened as Karan asked him to act like Shah Rukh Khan.

During one of the segments, Karan Johar asked Saif Ali Khan if anyone has made him insecure, sparing no time, he quickly took the directors name and said, “You made me feel insecure once,” explaining further he said, “We were doing Kal Ho Na Ho and you said, ‘I want you to act like Shah Rukh Khan’ and I said, ‘Oh, no, why am I not good enough as myself’ and then you said ‘No, No in the sequence I want you to be like him.”

Reacting to this, the Student Of The Year director claimed that the Bhoot Police actor misunderstood his statement and clearing his side of the story, Karan shared, “You’ve got it wrong. It was a really crazy story. There is a sequence where Shah Rukh had to do what Saif has done in the film. But in the film, Saif does it first.”

Karan Johar further shared that, Shah Rukh Khan who arrived on the sets early and performed well; getting impressed by SRK, he expected the same from Saif Ali Khan. Hence the director asked him to act like the Don star as he did all of his scenes very remarkably.

While concluding, Saif Ali Khan said, “I’m a grown-up man now.”

