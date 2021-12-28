In the past, Sanjay Dutt was majorly on the news for controversies surrounding his personal life more than his films. From drug addiction to being a possessive boyfriend and even his involvement with the underworld, the actor has been part of many such headlines. Similarly, there was a time when he went to Mehboob Studio to beat Rajesh Khanna following a bad heartbreak.

Many such incidents were highlighted in the actor’s 2019 biopic, Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor, however, over the years, the makers have talked about flaws and mistakes of the film.

When the book ‘Sanjay Dutt – The Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy’ was launched it contained many past incidents and one of them was his relationship with Tina Munim, with whom he met and fell in love while shooting for Rocky. However, when Sanjay’s drug addiction became worse, Tina separated herself from the Munna Bhai star.

Around the same time, Tina Munim signed a film with Rajesh Khanna. Later gossips about their alleged relationship made headlines and being a possessive boyfriend, Sanjay Dutt reached Mehboob Studio to beat Rajesh Khanna.

As per the book, Sanjay was quoted saying, “Take my relationship with Tina for instance. The whole world knew she was fooling around with everybody, making a chu… out of me, but I behaved like a blind man and defended her totally. Of course, at the end of it, when our relationship was over and her affair or whatever with Rajesh was brought out in the open, I felt like a fool. I felt used. I knew I was the laughing stock of the industry. Everybody was laughing at me.”

Further talking about teaching a lesson to Rajesh Khanna, Sanjay Dutt revealed, “It had happened soon after Tina had walked out on me. I don’t know what got into me that day. But I was just seized by anger… I couldn’t bear the fact that someone had walked out on me. So in anger, I swore to get Rajesh. I drove to the studios where he was shooting. He came out and sat on a chair. I too pulled up a chair right in front of him and sat down bang opposite. Then I kept staring at him and he got totally psyched. I would have walloped the f*cking sh*t out of him. But he just sat still. Lucky for him.”

