The Kashmir Files: The Makers Introduce An Intriguing Motion Poster For Sharda Pandit's Character Played By Bhasha Sumbli

After launching engaging motion posters of pivotal characters portrayed by Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and Chinmay Mandlekar, the makers of the highly anticipated ‘The Kashmir Files’ have now revealed yet another intriguing poster featuring Bhasha Sumbli.

Essaying the role of Sharda Pandit, Bhasha Sumbli plays Pushkar Nath Pandit’s daughter in law and Shiva and Krishna’s mother. Losing her husband to the violence in Kashmir, she is the force that keeps the family together.

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

After garnering praises for his last critically-acclaimed film ‘The Tashkent Files’ that went on to win the prestigious National Award beginning this year, Zee Studios and writer-director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri have collaborated again to present yet another hard-hitting film, ‘The Kashmir Files’ scheduled to release in theatres on 26th January 2022.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

