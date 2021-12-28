Post the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor has been approached for some big-budget projects and his upcoming sports drama, Jersey featuring Mrunal Thakur, is already on its way to becoming a massive hit. The film is set to release this Friday and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now passed the film with 0 cuts and a U/A certificate.

Advertisement

The sports drama is an official remake of a Telugu film of the same name starring Nani and it is also helmed by the same director, Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Advertisement

As Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey is all set to hit the theatres this week, CBFC passed the film with no cuts yesterday, a source informed Bollywood Hungama, “The film has been passed with a clean U/A certificate. In other words, the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has not asked for a single cut in the film. The film has minimal violence and intimacy and it is all within permissible limits. The film is mounted as a family entertainer. As a result, the movie was made keeping that in mind and the CBFC understood that aspect.”

Apart from this, Jersey is set to become the longest movie in Shahid Kapoor’s career as its official run time is around 175 minutes, i.e. 2 hours and 55 minutes. Interestingly, the run time of the original Telugu film was shorter, 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Talking about the length of the film, a trade expert said, “It doesn’t matter as some of the best films of India and across the world have been lengthy. The recently released Pushpa is 2 hours and 59 minutes long and is being loved by one and all. It’ll be a challenge, however, for the multiplexes to accommodate the shows of Jersey along with that of 83, Pushpa and Spider-Man: No Way Home. All the four films have a run time of 2 hours and 25 minutes plus.”

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.

Must Read: Salman Khan Shares Updates On Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan & Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 – Here’s The Plan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube