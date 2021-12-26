Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, is back with his ‘world famous’ polls! After taking several digs at Ranveer Singh’s 83, the self-proclaimed critic has now moved on to Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey. Below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

In the last week, we saw how Kamaal tried to take digs at Ranveer’s 83, even before the film’s release. Right from the prediction of opening day to how it will become a disaster, he just went too far while conducting a poll about it. Now, he’s talking about Jersey, and for sure, Shahid’s fans won’t be happy about it.

Advertisement

KRK had held a poll asking Twitter users if they will watch Jersey in theatres. He framed the question as “Today one cricket film released and another cricket film #Jersey is releasing on coming Friday. Will you watch in the theatre?” Over 5600 people voted for a poll with almost 39% per cent people saying that they will watch Shahid’s film in theatres.

Announcing the results, KRK tried taking a dig at Jersey and predicted a very low opening for the film, based on his analysis. He tweeted, “Survey result- Only 39% people want to watch film #Jersey! Out of 39% approx 20% live on mars. Means film can open 10-20% and day1 business can be 5Cr! Film budget is ₹110Cr! Means it can become a big flop. Let’s wait for few days. @shahidkapoor.”

Have a look at the tweet:

Survey result- Only 39% people want to watch film #Jersey! Out of 39% approx 20% live on mars. Means film can open 10-20% and day1 business can be 5Cr! Film budget is ₹110Cr! Means it can become a big flop. Let’s wait for few days. @shahidkapoor https://t.co/bhr3IySlBj — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 26, 2021

While many are predicting Jersey to be another value addition for Shahid Kapoor, KRK’s prediction is sure to irk the actor’s fans.

Meanwhile, Jersey releases on 31st December. It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ronit Kamra, and Pankaj Kapur in key roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood stories.

Must Read: Aryan Khan Case: Extortion Case Most Likely To Be Closed As Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Pooja Dadlani Fails To Record Statement?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube