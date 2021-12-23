Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan received bail on a drugs bust case on October 30 after spending nearly three weeks in Arthur Road Jail. As Narcotics Control Bureau is probing the drugs bust case, an extortion angle also emerged. Now the latest report has an update on the extortion case.

For the unversed, Aryan was arrested a couple of months ago by NCB along with Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant and a few others. However, now they are out on bail.

Now the latest report from ETimes, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is investigating the extortion angle in the Aryan Khan case, is most likely to drop it. It is due to Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani failing to appear to record her statement. Reportedly, she was summoned twice but she did not appear.

A senior police officer said to the publication, “There is no official complaint of extortion. However, so far no one has come forward for recording the statement.”

Previously, ANI reported that the investigation into the extortion angle was halted. The news agency tweeted, “Investigation of alleged extortion matter in connection with drugs on cruise case halted until next order. Mumbai Police had constituted SET (Special Enquiry Team) to investigate and had questioned around 20 people. No case registered so far as no evidence found yet.”

Pune Police in October arrested Kiran Gosavi in connection with a cheating case in the city. His personal bodyguard, Prabhakar Sail, had submitted a complaint before the MRA Marg police station, alleging that he had overheard Gosavi talking to one Sam D’souza about money being demanded in Aryan’s case for his release.

