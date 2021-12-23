Vivek Oberoi is a huge name in the Bollywood industry. And although he happens to be the son of veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, he has had his fair share of struggles in the industry. In a recent interview, the actor recalled a conversation with his father when he was in his 20s and told him to not produce films for him. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Vivek made his big Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Company’ and made a mark for himself in the industry. Over the years, he has played some amazing roles including films like Saathiya, PM Narendra Modi and Shootout At Lokhandwala to name a few.

In an interview with Zoom Digital, Vivek Oberoi recalled a conversation with his father Suresh Oberoi and said, “I went up to my father, I think I was 22 or 23 when I said I don’t want to do this. I don’t want you to produce films for me and he was like ‘Are you mad?’ And I was like no, I don’t want you to do it. You made it on your own and he said ‘but I had to struggle’. Struggle very difficult. And I said, ‘No, even I will struggle’. And he said, ‘Arey, how can you struggle? You are Suresh Oberoi’s son’. And then, I said I will drop your last name.”

Vivek Oberoi continued and said, “I will just be Vivek Anand and I will struggle. I will go door-to-door, I will go office-to-office. I will stand in queues. I will go and take my portfolios, awards and certificates that I had won in inter-college and national youth festivals. I had done so much theatre.” The actor also added that he faced rejections for over two years.

On the work front, the Omkara actor was last seen in Inside Edge 3 which happens to be a popular series.

What are your thoughts on Vivek Oberoi telling his father to not produce films for him? Tell us in the comments below.

