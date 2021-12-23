Karan Johar is back with a new special episode of Koffee Shots With Karan, the filmmaker is joined by the cast of Atrangi Re, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. As expected the episode is quite interesting and funny as the Kedarnath actress shocks the host by revealing she once rehearsed for the song, Chaka Chak in his bathroom.

Advertisement

The actress said she was rehearsing for the song in his bathroom in his Goa house during the lockdown.

Advertisement

During the chat with Sara Ali Khan, host Karan Johar said, “Why I know about the song, or rather when I heard it first (was when) we were in Goa together. Sara would come to where I would stay to rehearse. She had her dance choreographer, assistant with him… Wasn’t that the same song?” Sara agreed while Karan added, “So when I heard this song, I said, ‘Oh my god, this is the song she was rehearsing for and very diligently every day.”

Sara Ali Khan further shared, “In your bathroom. I didn’t want to tell you this but now I guess I can. Your room’s mirror was very small but the bathroom had a huge mirror.” Expressing his show, Karan Johar asked, “You were Chaka Chak-ing in my bathroom?”

The Simmba actress then revealed that Chaka Chak was the first song they shot after the lockdown, “We’d been in lockdown for six months and it’s the first thing that one did after lockdown. Also, I haven’t really been to Madhurai before or really anywhere in the south properly. So I think being there, kind of experiencing that world, the way the song is shot, doing my first solo song, I think all of that was probably very interesting.”

Apart from Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, Atrangi Re also stars Akshay Kumar and is directed by Aanand L Rai. The film is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.

Must Read: Nora Fatehi’s Car Meets With An Accident, Driver Made To Pay Compensation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube