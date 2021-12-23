Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, continues to roll out his ‘world-famous reviews’. The latest film to be reviewed by him is Ranveer Singh’s 83. Just like most of the films he has reviewed, the latest sports biographical drama too has been trolled by him mercilessly.

For the past few days, Kamaal has been targetting Ranveer Singh and his upcoming film 83. As per the self-proclaimed critic, the film has a high investment riding on it, and it won’t be able to recover its making cost in theatres. By going through a few of his tweets, it was clear that the Deshdrohi actor will be taking on the film brutally if something goes wrong.

Now, a few hours back, KRK has shared his thoughts on 83. In one of his tweets, Kamaal wrote, “It’s interval and till here #83TheFilm is boring to death. All the actors are really very bad duplicates of real cricketers. Can you imagine that actor like Sakib is playing Mohinder Amarnath vice captain of the team. Casting director was full time drunk.”

In another tweet, KRK called 83 as an insult to Indians and even mentioned Pankaj Tripathi as panwadi (betel-seller). He tweeted, “Everybody should be aware that #83TheFilm is not the biography of #KapilDev but its biography of 83 World Cup cricket tournament. Kapil Dev is having as big role in the film as any other player of the team or panwadi Pankaj Tripathi. This film is made to insult India and Indians.”

In another tweet, KRK stated that the concept of showing the 1983 world cup tournament on big screens, wasn’t worthwhile. He calls it a total waste of time. He even bashed director Kabir Khan for pouring too much drama and fiction.

