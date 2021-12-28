Ranveer Singh led 83 is churning out numbers really slow at the box office. Despite all the positive reviews flowing in from the majority of critics, the film didn’t pick up the momentum, hence turning out to be a disappointing show. That’s all about the Indian market, now let’s see what’s going on in the international market.

Advertisement

In the past, we have seen sports biographical drama having a plus with curiosity factor working in its favour. In this case, too, the film had a good pre-release buzz and awareness among people. However, that clearly didn’t translate in numbers. Speaking of overseas, Ranveer has a decent following in international pockets, and yes, that did help in putting up some numbers.

Advertisement

83’s weekend business is out from the international market, and it’s a decent total. In the first 3 days, the film has made a business of around $3.50 million (26.23 crores in INR). Let’s see how week one ends!

Meanwhile, helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 opened with 12.64 crores on day 1. With such a start, it became Ranveer Singh’s one of the biggest openers, and this year’s second-highest opener after Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. It emerged as Ranveer Singh’s 7th highest opener, by surpassing the numbers of Dil Dhadakne Do (10.53 crores). The list is topped by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat (24 crores).

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories.

Must Read: When Karan Johar Confessed His Love To Twinkle Khanna: “I Like Your Moustache”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube