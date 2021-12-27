After garnering all the love and appreciation for their last film, 83, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have taken off for a quick getaway to spend quality time together.

The power couple was spotted at the airport this morning as they exited the city for their annual holiday.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made an impressive style statement and slayed in different shades of brown and complemented each other well. Deepika looked chic in a white top and muted brown pants. She completed her look with a pair of solid olive green boots and threw on a sling bag on her shoulder.

Ranveer Singh donned a tan brown leather jacket, chunky sunglasses and a black embellished hat.

On the professional front, While Deepika Padukone will be back geared up for yet another release in January next year, Gehraiyaan, the teaser of which was hugely appreciated.

Ranveer Singh was recently busy filming for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

