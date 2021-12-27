Deepika Padukone has always been a vocal artist, often calling out people whenever necessary. She was previously in the news for her appearance in the sports drama 83, which has lately been receiving raving reviews from fans and critics alike. Did you know that the actor faced massive backlash in 2020 for supporting JNU on a political matter and fellow actress Athiya Shetty came out in support of her?

For the unversed, the incident took off when Deepika was promoting her biopic film Chhapaak. The actor made an appearance at a protest in JNU college premises, showing support towards the students who suffered due to the attack on January 5, 2020. Even though she refrained from speaking at the venue, social media had polarizing reactions to her presence at the site.

As a reaction, multiple celebrities were asked to comment on the issue but only a handful of them supported Deepika Padukone. One of them was actor Athiya Shetty who was clearly impressed with her and called courageous for taking a stand and sticking by it.

In an interaction with ETimes, Athiya Shetty said, “I think it was extremely courageous. It is very easy to sit behind a computer screen or a phone and comment. However, to show up and to be part of a movement or part of something, it takes a lot of guts. You need to be extremely brave and that is what she is.”

She also had a take on haters as she said, “You can listen to the haters but haters are going to hate”.

Deepika Padukone’s JNU stand not only invited hate on social media but also affected the box office collections of her film Chhapaak. Most people who felt she was wrong to support the left-leaning University, boycotted the movie altogether affecting its success massively.

