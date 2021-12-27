Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna have remained best friends for years now and not because of their superstar parents, the two met while attending the boarding school in Panchgani. Since then they have shared a heartwarming and witty friendship which we get to see very often. Back in 2015, when the Mela actress was launching her first book, Mrs Funnybones, she recalled the time when the filmmaker confessed he was in love with her.

During the course of the event, Twinkle and Karan shared some funny anecdotes from the past and even talked about the time when the director tried running away from school.

During the launch of Twinkle Khanna’s first book Mrs Funnybones, the actress opened up about the time, when Karan Johar admitted his love for her. She told, “Karan has confessed that he was in love with me. I had a little moustache at that time and he used to look at that and say ‘That’s hot, I like your moustache’.”

On the other hand, Karan Johar even told that Twinkle Khanna was the only woman he has loved.

Further, during the media interaction, the Baadshah actress revealed how the Student Of The Year director tried running away from the boarding school, she told, “We were at the end of a hill, so I said ‘roll down the hill, get a boat from there and run away’. He rolled down the hill but they caught him and they made him climb back, which took him two hours and they made him an example in the assembly making him stand next to the principal as a fugitive.”

Adding to this Karan Johar said, “The principal said ‘Will you do what this boy has done?’ I was made some sort of a guinea pig at that stage and it was the most humiliating experience of my life. And I was all of 12 years old.”

Interestingly, Twinkle Khanna and Karan went to the same boarding school where Aamir Khan shot, Taare Zameen Par.

