As Salman Khan celebrates his 56th birthday on December 27, we’ll take you back to the year 2007 when the superstar felt proud for Shah Rukh Khan’s success and opened up about rejecting the 1993 film Baazigar and Chak De! India in 2007. He even said that there would be no Mannat if he had chosen to work in the 1993 film.

Advertisement

Talking about the same, the Dabangg star even said he doesn’t have any guilt about rejecting those films.

Advertisement

Back in 2007, when Salman Khan sat with Indian Express, he was asked if he holds any grudges against Shah Rukh Khan for the success of Chak De! India, he told, “Not at all. I refused the film and he signed it so it’s fair. I had refused Baazigar as well. When Abbas Mustan came to me with the script, I asked my dad for his inputs. He felt that since it’s a story of a negative character they should add an angle of the mother in it. They didn’t agree.”

“When I said no to the film, they went to Shah Rukh Khan and then they added the mother angle! (Laughs) But I don’t regret it at all. Just imagine, if I had done Baazigar then there would be no Mannat standing in Bandstand today. I’m very happy for Shah Rukh and his success,” Salman Khan added.

Speaking about passing SRK starrer Chak De! India, Salman shared, “I don’t regret not doing the film but I agree that my judgement about the film was wrong. Adi (Aditya Chopra) had told me during the narration that he’s going to make a damn good film. But I had a problem with the climax. My reasoning was that if you lose to Pakistan then you also have to win with Pakistan. I also had a problem with the title. I wish they hadn’t added India to the title. I felt our fans in Pakistan and Bangladesh might feel bad.”

Meanwhile, the two superstars are one of the closest actors in the Bollywood industry today; they are even working together in YRF’s Pathan.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo role in Laal Singh Chaddha. He will also star as the lead in Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, No Entry 2 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.

While Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting for Atlee Kumar’s untitled action thriller with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Rana Daggubati, Sunil Grover, Priyamani and others. The superstar has even signed a Rajkummar Hirani film about ‘Donkey Flight.’

Must Read: Vinod Mehra’s Wife Kiran Opens Up On Why Her Father Was Against Their Marriage & It’s Not About The Late Actor’s Rumoured Relationships

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube