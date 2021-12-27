Vinod Mehra was one of the most successful actors in Bollywood back then. From his stellar performances in the films to his personal life, every little detail about him made the headlines. In a recent interview, the late actor’s wife Kiran Mehra opened up on their marriage and revealed that her father didn’t approve of it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Kiran opened up on falling in love with Vinod and also revealed the story of how they met.

Advertisement

Speaking to ETimes, Kiran Mehra revealed how she met with Vinod Mehra and said, “We met through common friends. After two days, he asked me out for lunch. He followed me to London. We soon fell in love. We spoke only on the phone and exchanged notes. After some time, I was again in India.”

Telling about her father’s plans, Kiran Mehra said, “My dad who was then settled in Kenya decided to come down and take me to Kenya (so that the love story ends and the shaadi does not happen). Vinod spoke to him and he told him that he was taking my sister and me for a few days to North India, but he had actually booked tickets from Delhi to Kenya!”

The late actor’s wife further revealed their next meeting in Delhi and said, “Another meeting happened between Vinod and my father in Delhi. I called Vinod and told him that dad was taking me away. Vinod flew down to Delhi. I don’t know the details of that meeting but the very next week, we were married.”

When asked if it was Vinod Mehra’s previous relationships that bothered Kiran’s father, she said, “Stories come and go. But look, we were not from the industry. Moreover, India was not my home. And, the youngest daughter of the family (me) wanted to marry a man who was 20 years older than her! My father’s concern was justified.”

What are your thoughts on Kiran Mehra’s father being against her marriage with the late actor? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Did You Know? Mrunal Thakur Was Supposed To Be A Part Of Salman Khan’s 300 Crore Grosser

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube