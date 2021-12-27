Sunny Leone was known for her work in the adult entertainment industry before venturing into Bollywood. The adult actress-turned-film actress Sunny Leone started her professional journey in India with Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 5.

Post that, Sunny has featured in several shows and films like Jism 2, Shootout at Wadala, Raees, and others. A couple of days ago, the actress visited Salman’s Bigg Boss 15, to promote her latest song Madhuban. Seeing her chemistry with Bhai, fans put forth their wish to see them working together.

Now, during a recent interaction, Sunny Leone was asked about the same. Talking to Bollywood Life about working alongside birthday Salman Khan in a film or a song in the future, Sunny Leone said, “First of all that would be amazing; it will be a dream come true. But, I have learned over the years not to set such crazy expectations and just go with the flow.”

Continuing further about her friendship with Salman Khan, Sunny Leone said “But, we are always happy to see each other, and we have a great time when we are on set and in front of the camera. When the camera is off we are joking around and having fun; it’s a great conversation.”

The actress wrapped her answer by saying, “For me, it’s just a pleasure being around him and we always have a great time.”

In other news, Sunny had been making the headlines owing to her recent single Madhuban. The song’s lyrics had not gone down well with certain religious groups and several netizens are even bashing her for her sensual moves to it. The hashtag ‘Arrest Sunny Leone’ had been trending on social media.

Would you like to see Salman Khan and Sunny Leone in a film or song together? Let us know in the comments below.

