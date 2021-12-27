Salman Khan has been celebrating his 56th birthday on November 27, 2021, and wishes have been pouring in on social media. His special day was also celebrated on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 this weekend with a bunch of guest celebrities. As the Jersey team appeared on the show to promote their film, host Salman revealed that he was originally supposed to do a film with Mrunal Thakur years back.

For the unversed, Salman had a special weekend on the sets of BB15 as the housemates celebrated his birthday together. The event was also graced by the RRR team with Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli. He was also in the news recently as he was bitten by a non-poisonous snake at his Panvel farmhouse.

In the weekend special episode of Bigg Boss, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur were seen interacting with Salman Khan in order to promote their upcoming film Jersey. After getting the on-screen couple on the stage, Salman revealed how he was supposed to work with Mrunal in one of his films that grossed over 300 crores.

Salman mentioned that she was the original choice for the 2016 film Sultan, which went on to feature Anushka Sharma in the lead role. Talking about Mrunal, he said, “She had come to the farm to meet me. Ali (director) leke aaya that inko.”

The host also mentioned that Mrunal Thakur was rejected mainly because she did not have the right physique for it. “Uss waqt he pehelwaan type lag hi nahi rahi this,” he said. At the end, Salman Khan mentioned how he always knew Mrunal would do well in the film industry.

Jersey is an upcoming sports drama film which narrates the story of a failed cricketer and his ultimate comeback. The movie is an adaptation of a 2019 Telugu film and has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

