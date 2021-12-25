Mrunal Thakur has been leaving a significant mark in Bollywood with multiple releases in just a few months. She has lately been promoting her next sports drama film Jersey which hits the theatres next week. At one of the promotion events, she was spotted wearing a simple red shirt, and looks like a part of the audience was quite unhappy with her outfit choice.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Jersey is an upcoming Bollywood film that is an adaptation of Nani’s blockbuster with the same name. The movie has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and features Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. The plot of this movie revolves around a failed cricketer and his comeback through sheer dedication, hard work, and passion.

Advertisement

The leading lady of the film, Mrunal Thakur, was recently spotted in the city to promote this upcoming flick. She was seen rocking a simple red shirt that had full sleeves with a cut-out pattern. The collared garment was given a s*xy touch by leaving the buttons open, letting her flaunt her well-toned body. Mrunal also added a set of shiny black leather pants which stood in contrast with her look.

Mrunal Thakur kept the rest of her look simple with golden ring earrings and a neatly tied hairstyle, letting the bright shirt stand out in the look. Check out the pictures.

As her pictures were posted by the paparazzi, some of the netizens seemed quite upset with the way she had styled the look. Some fans were unhappy with the unbuttoned shirt and openly called her out in the comments section.

A comment said, “Pent ki jga kaheen aur ungli rkho”

Another trolling comment said, “Are shirt button ban karlo didi😂😂😂”

Some of the viewers also seemed impressed with her look as a user commented, “My beauty going going Places. Looking bright for Mrunal❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Must Read: Jacqueline Fernandez Was Promised A Hollywood Film, Web Series & Not Only ‘500 Crore’ Indian Superhero Flick By Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube