Superstar Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey has been on a roll! With the music in the film topping charts, fans can’t stop raving about Mehram – the Jersey anthem and soothing romantic song Maiyya Mainu. The record-breaking anthem Mehram became the second most-watched video globally within a week of its release. While Mehram has crossed 32 Million views, Maiyya Mainu has crossed 28 Million views. Amidst all the hysteria surrounding the film, the makers of the film have launched yet another number Baliye Re.

Composed by Sachet-Parampara, the song has been sung by Sachet Tandon & Stebin Ben with the lyrics penned by Shailender Singh Sodhi, popularly known as Shellee. The song has a young, fun and romantic vibe to it and feature Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur from their younger days in the film’s timeline.

Speaking about the song, producer Aman Gill said, “Baliye Re is a groove song by Sachet-Parampara. We are thankful for all the love and support you have shown the music so far and I hope you enjoy Baliye Re just as much!”

Launching the song, Sachet-Parampara said, “Baliye Re is a sensual groove song that will make you reminisce when you had adrenaline pumping through your veins! Shahid and Mrunal’s chemistry in the song will have you hooked to your seats!”

Slated to hit the theatres on 31st December, Jersey has fans counting down to the New Year for more reasons than one! Presented by Allu Aravind, the movie has been directed by the National Award winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, Produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi & Aman Gill. The foot-tapping, powerful numbers by Sachet-Parampara already have fans humming the Jersey tunes…

