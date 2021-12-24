Abhishek Bachchan is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. Even though he has delivered some of the finest performances in several films, he is often targetted by trolls for having a career based on Amitabh Bachchan’s reputation. But he does know how to give it back!

Back in 2018, when Isha Ambani – Anand Piramal wedding pictures were going viral several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were spotted serving food at the wedding guests. Many trolled, questioned the move and even said that stars will do anything for money.

Abhishek Bachchan too had to face a similar situation. A Twitter user tweeted asking as to why celebrities were serving food to the guests at Isha Ambani’s wedding, the Bob Biswas actor patiently explained the ritual. Thereby shutting down the trolling. Take a look at the tweet below:

It is a tradition called "sajjan ghot". The brides family feeds the grooms family. — Bob Biswas (@juniorbachchan) December 16, 2018

It is, yes. — Bob Biswas (@juniorbachchan) December 16, 2018

Last year Abhishek Bachchan was trolled by a user for signing more films after his 2008 superhero movie Drona turned out to be a dud. The star responded explaining that he struggled to find a job after the film flopped. He tweeted, “We live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up every day and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy.”

I didn’t. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up everyday and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy. जब तक जीवन है , संघर्ष है। — Bob Biswas (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

It didn’t stop there. Another user trolled him that he will still be jobless when cinemas reopen after the Covid-19 pandemic. To which Abhishek Bachchan replied, “That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best.”

That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best. 🙏🏽 — Bob Biswas (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

What are your thoughts on Abhishek Bachchan’s prompt reply to a troll? Tell us in the comments below.

