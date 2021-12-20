Renowned actor Sanjay Dutt, known for portraying many classic character, made an emotional appeal to Nagpurians to press Director Rajkumar Hirani to make ‘Munnabhai – 3’.

The actor was there at the ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’ at Ishwar Deshmukh College ground. In the event, he said, “I am tired of requesting Raju Hirani many times. Since he hails from Nagpur, I appeal to Nagpurians to press him for making Munnabhai franchise”. Dutt said evoking loud applause from the people.

The full cast of Lage Raho Munna Bhai included Boman Irani, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Jimmy Sheirgill, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Saurabh Shukla and Parikshat Sahni, among others.

Munna Bhai MBBS won National Awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, for Best Screenplay, for Best Supporting Actor and for Best Lyrics.

