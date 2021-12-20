Bollywood and controversies are not a new thing. From money laundering to drug cases, B-town is indeed a very happening place. Just days before, Shah Rukh Khan’s beloved son Aryan Khan was nabbed by the NCB, Bollywood’s renowned actor Armaan Kohli had gotten himself into some huge trouble with the Narcotics Control Bureau!

Armaan Kohli is known for his work in films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Virodhi, Dushmani, Veer, Juaari, Qahar, and many other movies.

So, on the 29th of August, Armaan Kohli was nabbed by the NCB due to a drug seizure of 1.3 grams of cocaine, a small quantity from him. The actor was charged with multiple sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He has since then been lodged in the Arthur Road Jail.

Now the latest news buzzing around the case states that the Bombay High Court has rejected Armaan Kohli’s bail application today (Monday). However, the court granted bail to the other two co-accused Kareem Dhanani and Imran Ansari, as it’s said that no recovery of drugs was made from both of them.

Before trying his luck at the High Court, the actor had put up his bail application at a special court too but even that ended up getting rejected, and the reason for that was the prima facie evidence of trafficking and purchase of drugs against him.

Armaan however, claimed that the NCB had no incriminating evidence against him. The Jaani Dushman actor also claimed that there were no financial transactions between him and the alleged drug peddlers. Infact Kohli’s lawyer Vinod Chate had stated to the special court that his client was innocent and that he was falsely framed in the drug case.

However, the special court and now the High Court rejected the bail plea considering the WhatsApp chats and videos that point out the Illicit trafficking between Armaan and the drugs peddlers. The court has also pointed out that the chats of the actor need to be investigated thoroughly.

What do you think about Armaan Kohli’s drug case? Let us know in the comments below!

