Expect the unexpected from Salman Khan. The actor has made noise for some really controversial incidents in the past. But did you know? He once threw stones at brother Sohail Khan and ended up injuring him really bad. Worst part? He ran away when he saw his condition! Scroll down for all the details.

As most know, Salman is blessed with 4 siblings – Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira and Arpita. The superstar is eldest of them all and is often referred to as the decision-maker in the family, post father Salim Khan. During his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Khan once revealed how he left Sohail bleeding profusely once.

Back in 2019, Salman Khan revealed, “Long time back, we three brothers were watching the movie Tarzan and playing a game that involved stones. I got so engrossed in the game that I accidentally threw the stone at Sohail who was very young at that time. He went behind the dustbin and within a few seconds, Sohail rose from behind the bin crying and bleeding profusely. Arbaaz and I ran from there.”

Meanwhile, Sohail Khan began his Bollywood journey as a director in the film Auzaar. It starred Salman Khan as the leading hero. He moved on to continue his journey with Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and Hello Brother before making his acting debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently busy with Bigg Boss 15. Apart from that, he will soon be heading back for the shoot of Tiger 3. The film stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady.

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by YRF.

