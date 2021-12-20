A lot goes behind the curtains that viewers are unaware of. We only see the glitz and the glam but what goes behind is often under the wraps. Most of us know that celebrities charge a whopping amount to promote brands. But did you know even Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss and The Kapil Sharma Show earn a massive amount just by agreeing to promote films on their platform? Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

Given the lineup of celebrities that appear on TKSS, many would think that it is Kapil and the team who invite celebrities. But self-proclaimed critic KRK has ended up giving insights that many of us weren’t aware of.

Advertisement

KRK in his latest video was talking about the massive sum Kabir Khan and team 83 paid to get their trailer featured on the Burj Khalifa. While talking about it all, he revealed that The Kapil Sharma Show charges a sum of 25-30 lakhs to promote films on their platform.

Just not that, it was also revealed that the Bigg Boss team charges a whopping 50 lakhs to promote a film. As barred by the court, KRK did not mention Salman Khan but he hinted at the same saying, “Kapil Sharma bichara ek comedian hai, bichara chota sa actor hai. Usi film ka promotion jab bade shows pe kiya jata hai, toh waha 50 lakhs dene padte hai. Aap samajh hi gaye hoge mai kin bade star ke shows ki baat kar raha hu.”

(Poor Kapil is a comedian, he’s just a small actor. But when the same film wants promotion in a big show, the makers have to pay 50 lakhs. You must have now understood which big star’s show am I talking about)

Well, it remains unknown how authentic the claims made by KRK are!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates.

Must Read: Pushpa Box Office Day 3 (Hindi): Enjoys A Better Opening Weekend Than KGF Chapter 1



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube