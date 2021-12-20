Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last year opened a can of worms. The star’s flatmate Sidharth Pitani landed in trouble earlier this year when NCB arrested him in a drug-related case. He sought bail but the Bombay Court rejected it. Now the latest report reveals the detailed order.

As per reports, Pithani’s lawyer Taraq Sayyed during the hearing of the bail plea argued that his case is similar to that of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan who was also arrested by the the drug probing agency. But the court seemingly wasn’t convinced.

According to India.com, Sidharth Pitani’s lawyer continued to argue that no drugs were recovered from him just like Aryan Khan and that there is no evidence in the form of a medical test. The court rejected the plea and observed that there is no similarity between the two cases.

The court further said that the photographs and videos recovered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) prove that Pithani was passing contraband material to his flatmate and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The court order stated, “This material on record prima facie establishes the applicant’s involvement in illegal activities – abatement and conspiracy.”

Now Sidharth Pitani is currently in judicial custody.

