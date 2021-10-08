Advertisement

Aryan Khan has been in the headlines ever since he was detained and then arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau during a drug raid on a cruise on Saturday, October 2. While the sta kid’s bail was rejected on Monday, he was sent to judicial custody yesterday and his bail plea has gotten rejected again by the magistrate judge.

As per reports coming in of what’s transpiring in court, we have now heard that Armaan Kohli’s September 2021 arrest and bail rejection has been referred to in the ongoing proceedings. Read on to know more.

Twitter page Bar And Bench tweeted that ASG Singh (the lawyer representing the State/NCB) used Armaan Kohli case of bail rejection to argue, saying that bail application is not relevant to this court. He says, “This supports what your honour has held in Armaan Kohli’s judgment.” Adding, “Armaan Kohli’s bail application was refused on the ground that he is arrested in a case with other accused who have larger quantities even though he does not have”.

In response to his statement, Aryan Khan’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde has said, “Kohli case, this judge rejected bail because it was not clear that stage whether 27A applies or not”

Maneshinde: Kohli case, this judge rejected bail because it was not clear that stage whether 27A applies or not#AryanKhan #GauriKhan #ShahrukhKhan #aryankhandrugcase #Cruiseshipdrugcase — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 8, 2021

During the ongoing proceedings, Maneshinde also read Rhea Chakraborty drugs case judgment while seeking bail for Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son. He said that it needs to be seen how the judgments are made in the cases where a small quantity of drugs is involved. “Judgments on how law dealt with those who had smaller quantities recovered from them, need to be seen.”

Talking about Armaan Kohli, the actor was arrested by the NCB following a raid that was later produced before the special NDPS court in September this year. He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sent to judicial custody after the NCB did not seek his remand. He was then sent to 14-day judicial custody by the NDPS court.

