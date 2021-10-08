Advertisement

Aryan Khan is stuck in the negative limelight ever since he was arrested by NCB officials in the drug case. Yesterday, Aryan’s NCB custody ended and now, he has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. All Shah Rukh Khan fans are praying for Aryan’s bail, and amidst, one old video of Rahul Vaidya is going viral.

Speaking about the video, it isn’t too old. It was discovered by RV fans when the singer stepped out of Bigg Boss’ house. The video is going viral now, and in it, one can see Rahul praising Aryan’s humble attitude despite being a son of SRK. Rahul narrates his incident of meeting Aryan in St. Regis’ lounge.

In the video, Rahul Vaidya says, “I met this very charming, young and good-looking boy. He was none other than Aryan Khan. You know the reason I am making this video is because the security guards were not allowing him to enter the lounge. Obviously because of security reasons…some band issue. It is a very common thing – hoti rehti hain yeh sab cheezen (such things happen).”

Rahul continues, “He (Aryan) was so patiently standing there. He had no airs about being Mr Shah Rukh Khan’s son. He is so fresh in my mind because I loved the one-minute teaser of Lion King, where he says ‘Mufasa ka beta’. It’s quite unbelievable. I just want to congratulate Khan saab and Gauri ji for raising him up so well. He had no arrogance.”

As Aryan wasn’t allowed to enter the lounge, Rahul Vaidya asked his friend to request guards and let him in.

Rahul even praised Aryan Khan calling him a kid with a great future.

Here’s the video:

