Advertisement

Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and others have been presented in the court in a drugs raid cruise case. Shah Rukh Khan’s son was arrested on October 2, 2021, by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and is sent to judicial custody now. Scroll below to read the details.

Satish Maneshinde was representing Aryan and was denied bail on Monday and given an extension of his custody to the NCB.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was presented in the court today and the judgement is finally here. The court has granted judicial custody to the 23-year-old star kid and will be hearing his bail plea tomorrow at 11 AM.

Aryan Khan was in NCB’s custody after he was arrested in the drug bust case that took place at Cordelia cruise which was sailing from Mumbai to Goa. The raid reportedly produced a haul of 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD, the anti-drugs bureau revealed.

The court ordered, “No further development was made. Remanding the accused to police custody is a serious concern and IO is required to give reasons. Therefore, the accused cannot be made hostage, till the main culprit is found, they have prayed for judicial custody … The same has been reiterated by other accused,” as reported by NDTV.

It continued and said, “In view of Section 437 of CrPC, the Court is empowered the enlarge the accused on bail. Even if confrontation is required, then additional remand can be refused.”

The court continued and added, “Considering the date of arrest of the accused and taking ASGs arguments as it is, by no stretch of imagination it can be said that the custody of the accused is necessary with the NCB authorities because statement of A1 was recorded on 3rd wherein he disclosed Achit’s name.”

What are your thoughts on court sending Aryan Khan and others to judicial custody? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: After Hrithik Roshan, Now Kangana Ranaut Shares A Cryptic Post On Aryan Khan’s Arrest, Says “It’s Criminal To Make Them Feel…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube