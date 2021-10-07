Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan who was taken into custody by NCB on Sunday has been produced in a Mumbai court. In the latest development, the court stated the star kid was supplied drugs by other men who were present on the ship.

Apart from the 23-year-old, seven others were also arrested, including Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika and Vikrant Chhokar.

Currently, Aryan Khan along with others accused has been produced in court and the star kid’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde argues in court saying his client was invited on the ship as one of the persons connected to Bollywood and to add glamour.

Satish Maneshinde further argues, “There is a series of chats between Aryan Khan and Pratik Gaba but it does not refer to any rave party. They are investigating a rave party.”

“Pratik (Gaba) is also a friend of Arbaaz (Merchant) and Aryan was also invited by Pratik (Gaba). I did not invite him. I walked with him since I knew him. Before I could board, they wanted to search me,” Aryan Khan’s lawyer tells the court.

“They asked him if he was carrying any drugs and Aryan said no. They searched Aryan’s bag and found nothing. They took the phone and took him to the NCB office.”

“I have no connection with the organisers. Arbaaz Merchant is a friend but I am not connected with his activities,” Satish tells the court, adding, “Based on what they found on my mobile they arrested me.”

“Achit Kumar is the only one I am to be confronted with. Why is custodial interrogation necessary? They could have confronted me today,” Satish Maneshinde adds.

He further says that “People who are put in judicial custody can also be confronted when required. Nothing was done as far as I am concerned. They did not confront me for two nights.”

“NCB custody is unnecessary. Their case has always been we want to reach the main accused. He cannot be held hostage for as long as they investigate and arrest them. Charges against Accused 1, 2 and 3 remains the same as the first remand application,” argues Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

Munmun Dhamecha’s lawyer Kashif Khan now comes in to defend his client, he tells court, “Is she concerned with the arrest of Achit Kumar? She have no connection to that accused. Remand application is silent in her role. While screening nothing was found on her. She want CCTV footage of the time of the search. The alleged drug was found on the floor.”

Adding to that, the Munmum’s lawyer claim she doesn’t know Aryan Khan or Arbaaz Merchant.

