Advertisement

While Amitabh Bachchan is synonym as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), in 2007 superstar Shah Rukh Khan hosted its third season. While the SRK-hosted season didn’t work as well as the makers expected, it was still filled with some memorable moments. And today, we bring you one of them.

In KBC 3, a contestant named Vikas was stumped by a question on Indian history and it led to SRK pretending to cry. In fact, King Khan was so done with the confused contestant that it drove him to pull his hair out and cry in mock irritation saying, “I don’t want to play.” Scroll below to get a glimpse at it.

Advertisement

In this KBC 3 episode, Shah Rukh Khan asked Vikas, “Who founded the Lodi Dynasty in 1451?” SRK then proceeded to read him his options: a) Ibrahim Lodi, b) Bahlol Lodi, c) Sikander Lodi and d) Daulat Khan Lodi. Confused as to what the right answer could be, he opted to use the ‘Phone a Friend’ lifeline and called his buddy Ankur. Ankur was originally very sure about his answer and asked Vikas to freeze on c) Sikander Lodi. But in the last few seconds, things went a different route.

In the last few seconds, Ankur changed his answer from Sikander Lodi to a)Ibrahim Lodi and even as the call faded out, stuck to it. Seeing a confused Vikas, Shah Rukh Khan slipped into Punjabi and asked the contestant if he was a good friend given the way he changed his answer. He even joked about the confused-filled scenarios that would occur if the KBC 3 contestant was a doctor.

In a stress-filled moment, the Kaun Banega Crorepati 3 contestant asked SRK to freeze Sikander Lodi as his final answer. But when Shah Rukh asked him if he was sure, Vikas changed his answer to Daulat Khan Lodi, but within seconds changed it back to Sikander, leaving Shah Rukh in mock agony. In a funny manner, SRK said, “I’ve lost my mind,” leaving the crowd in splits. He even pretended to cry and jokingly said “I don’t want to play.”

While Vikas still went back and forth on his answer, before finally asking Shah Rukh to freeze Sikander Lodi as his answer, the final answer turned out to be incorrect. Revealing the right answer to be Bahlol Lodi, SRK congratulated the confused contestant on taking home a cheque of ₹6,40,000 (Six lakh forty thousand). Check out the video here:

Did you like Shah Rukh Khan as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Gearing Up For A Clash With Salman Khan? Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Eyeing For Eid 2023 Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube