Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was been arrested this Sunday by NCB officials in their first-ever raid on a luxury ship where it is claimed the actor’s son was charged with a drug-related case. Amidst all these Sherlyn Chopra took a jab at SRK sharing an old interview on social media.

The actress is well known for her roles in movies such as Wajah Tum Ho, Dil Bole Hadippa! Sherlyn Chopra took it to her Twitter account to share an old interview wherein the actress claimed that wives of Bollywood celebrities had snorted cocaine during Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR- a cricket team in IPL) party which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

In the video, Sherlyn Chopra disclosed, “When I started getting tired and sweating while dancing, I went to the washroom and opened the washroom door. When I opened the door, what I saw shocked me. It got me thinking. I wondered if I had reached the wrong place. But I was there. There the stars’ wives were standing in front of the mirror and taking a white powder, which we usually call cocaine.”

Sherlyn Chopra also added saying “I was shocked when suddenly such a scene came in front of me. I smiled at him and thought it better to ignore him. I saw that everyone was chilling in their way. I singled out everyone there. After meeting Shah Rukh Khan and his friends, I bid farewell and left from there. That day I understood what kind of parties happen in Bollywood.”

Check out the video below:

It was noted that Aryan Khan with 10 other people was arrest on Sunday when the NCB raided the luxury ship which was about to leave for an amazing 2 night trip to Goa with around 1,300 rich passengers on board. A clip of Aryan sitting on the bench inside the agency office in south Mumbai was released on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Monday’s court hearing saw a heated argument where Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that it was not as if “Khan (Aryan) was selling drugs in the ship, if he wants, he can buy the ship.”

The attorney also added that Shah Rukh Khan’s son was invited to the party by the organisers and that he had not paid for the party. The lawyer added that Aryan was allotted to the best suit on the ship and had no drugs on him.

