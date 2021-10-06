Advertisement

After the Maharashtra government announced the reopening of cinemas, several Bollywood filmmakers and producers began announcing the release date of their film as far ahead as mid-2022. Now fans of Vijay Deverakonda are waiting to know the release date of Liger.

At a time when pan-India biggies like RRR, Pushpa, KGF 2, Ponniyin Selvan and Radhe Shyam have announced the release date, makers of Liger have still not declared the release date. This has led to many wondering what made the makers delay the release date?

Now during a conversation with Bollywood Life, Vijay Deverakonda has opened up as to why his film’s release date not revealed yet. He said, “Karenge… thoda time lekar karenge release date announcement (we’ll announce it soon, we’ll take a little time, but will soon announce the release date). Basically, we’re just waiting to get our US visas because we have a like 2-week schedule there, where we need to shoot with Mike Tyson. Toh, ek baar woh visas ka permission mil gaya (once we get the permission for the visas), then we can figure out the release date and when we’ll be done. Woh…sirf woh last chunk baaki hai (only the last chunk remain to shoot) – so, I just want to be done with that and then we’ll soon announce the release date. It’ll be next year.”

Liger is an upcoming film which is written and helmed by Puri Jagannadh. He is also producing the film in collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharma Production and Charmee Kaur. Ananya Pandey will be the female lead. The film will also see Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Makarand Deshpande in pivotal supporting roles.

Moreover, ex-boxing World Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson has an extended cameo scene in the film. Vijay Deverakonda’s film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil.

