Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra is known for his tremendous roles in movies such as ‘Ankhon Dekhi’, ‘Masaan’, ‘Dhamaal’, ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, and many more! from playing side roles to a lead in a movie produced by Shah Rukh Khan the legend has come a long way.

The actor, who was born on October 6 in Darbhanga, Bihar, turns 58 today.

Sanjay Mishra rose to fame after playing the character Shukla in the super hit sitcom ‘Office Office’. Well, did you know that Sanjay one admitted that he did the show only for money? Check out the reason ahead.

In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror last year, Sanjay Mishra disclosed, “Those struggling in the film industry often hunt for a TV show while they are doing a film. And this is from the need for money. TV brings in a fixed amount weekly. And money was my only reason to sign the famous television sitcom Office Office.”

Sanjay also added, “After two days of shoot I had developed interest in the show. I realised that it was written very well. It had a supremely talented bunch of actors. Contemporary work in the humour genre is rare on TV today. People should watch the reruns to know what actual comedy is, especially during the crucial period of lockdown. There was no vision before joining the show. Motivation to perform the role, was thought of after signing it (laughs). Iss mahine ka kiraya dena hai bhai (I need to pay my monthly rent to my landlord) I cannot go to the landlord and tell him that I refused the role because I didn’t like it. For me, it was to grab the role and then look at motivation.”

The Dhamaal actor is also a National School Of Frama (NSD) alumnus.

Sanjay Mishra began his acting venture with the 1995 movie ‘Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India!’ and since then he has done various amazing TV shows and movies, depicting a broad mixture of characters. His character Shukla in the show Office Office became exceptionally famous amongst the audiences in those times.

