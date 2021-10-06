Advertisement

Senior actor Arvind Trivedi, who was well known for playing the role of Ravan in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, passed away at the age of 82 on Tuesday night. The actor died due to a heart attack that led to multi-organ failure. Now his co-star Dipika Chikhlia fondly remembers him today.

Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 show was regarded as the most expensive TV show produced during the time. While Sunil Lahiri played the role of Lakshman, Dipika played the role of Goddess Sita in the mythological epic.

The actress today attended Arvind Trivedi’s last rites which were held at the Dahanukarwadi crematorium, Kandivali West, in Mumbai today morning (October 6). Dipika Chikhlia, who worked with the senior actor, now shares an interesting anecdote about the ‘Sita Apaharan scene’ from Ramayan.

During a conversation with ETimes, Dipika Chikhlia said, “Some 30 years back, it wasn’t like we were friends or chilling together. He was a very nice person, who got out of his way to help. He would be himself, learn his lines. He was very professional. He was a very grounded human being.”

Recalling the scene, Chikhlia said, “During the Sita apaharan scene, he was pulling me, my hair was getting pulled. He was actually feeling bad about it and it was very unusual as an actor. He is a Gujarati and he kept asking me, ‘Aapko laga toh nahi’. I would tell him that I am fine and not to worry. But as per the scene’s requirements, he was told that he has to pull me in order to make it look real. He was caught between not trying to hurt me and trying to give his best. And I remember he apologised in front of the media and others for the ‘sita apaharan’ scene. He was a very religious person and he didn’t feel nice about the scene. He was a huge Shiv bhakt. He was genuinely a good person and a good human being.”

Dipika Chikhlia also recalled speaking to Arvind Trivedi for the last time last year when Ramanad Sagar’s Ramayan was aired onece again. She said, “During the lockdown, when Ramayan aired, I did speak to him. But it wasn’t clear as his speech became unclear due to medical conditions or whatever reasons. It wasn’t a clear conversation over the phone but we spoke about Ramayan. I told him that we will meet in person. I even made plans with the gentleman Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman. But somehow I could not end up meeting him.”

