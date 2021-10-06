Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one show that will always be remembered in history. It is enjoying a successful run for the last 13 years and counting! From Munmun Dutta to Ghanshyam Nayak to Tanmay Vekaria, the show has given immense fame to each one of the characters. But did you know Dilip Joshi was about to reject the show? Read on for details.

As most know, Dilip has received a lot of love for his character, Jethalal. All his equations in the show – starting with wife Disha Vakani (Dayaben), son Raj Anadkat (Taput) to affection towards Munmun Dutta (Babita) have been major highlights! Could you imagine someone else portraying it all?

Dilip Joshi once revealed that he was in two minds about doing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was because he was already doing another show called Main Aisi Kyunn Hoon. The show had begun in 2007 and the actor was really committed to it. Hence, he was thinking of rejecting TMKOC and sticking to his already signed show.

So how did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah happen? Fortunately (for us), Main Aisi Kyunn Hoon went off-air within a year and Dilip Joshi was free to sign Asit Kumarr Modi’s show.

Meanwhile, TMKOC fans witnessed a huge setback with the demise of Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka. The veteran star was 77 years old and passed away due to cancer.

He died last Sunday and was cremated on Monday morning (4th October). Many cast members including Munmun Dutta, Samay Shah, Tanmay Vekaria, Dilip Joshi amongst others visited the funeral ground to pay their last respect.

Ghanshyam Nayak was really struggling during his last days. He was unable to gulp or eat food. We hope he’s at peace wherever he is!

